Injured hiker rescued after 500-foot fall from Mount Yale

    Mount Yale (KCNC) — An injured hiker was rescued after falling some 500 feet from Mount Yale last week. The task was so intense that rescue crews had to spend the night on the 14,200-foot mountain with the hiker in bitter-cold temperatures.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue rushed to help the hiker who had broken bones, a head injury and eventually hypothermia and frostbite. They needed axes to reach the injured hiker.

Crews brought warm gear and spent the night with the hiker in five-degree weather with 20 to 30-mph wind gusts.

By 8:30 the next morning, crews were able to get the hiker out and to the hospital by helicopter.

