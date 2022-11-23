European Parliament website affected by cyberattack

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says the legislature’s web site has come under a Russian cyberattack only hours after it overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. Metsola said the parliament “is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility.” A spokesman said that the website “is currently impacted from outside due to high levels of external network traffic.” He added that “this traffic is related to a DDOS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) event.”

