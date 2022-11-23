Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.

