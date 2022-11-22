Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs.

Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect was holding a "long, black gun," described as a rifle.

During the investigation, officers found a building with four bullet holes in the side, police said. The bullets didn't enter the residence.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.