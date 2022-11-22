Pikes Peak Ranger District begins selling Christmas tree-cutting permits day after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Ranger District will be offering Christmas tree-cutting permits in person at the Ranger office located at 601 South Weber in Colorado Springs beginning Monday, November 28.

If you would like to obtain a permit prior to Monday - the online permits become available at 8 am on Friday, November 25.

The cost is $20 per permit. There is no quota, so permits will not sell out. All sales are final; No refunds will be given. Be sure you are purchasing a permit for the Pikes Peak Ranger District and ensure you print your permit, map, and the cutting information from the website.

Cutting Dates: Trees may be cut any time after the purchase of a permit from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, December 18. Be sure your permit(s) is clearly visible on the dashboard of your vehicle as you leave the area.

Selecting Your Tree: You may cut a tree up to 15 feet tall or 6 inches in diameter at ground level.

• Any species of tree may be cut, however cutting Bristlecone Pine is not recommended. This is due to their sappy nature, which is both messy and can be a fire hazard.

• If snow is on the ground, remove it from around the stump so you can accurately measure the stump and tree height. Trees must be cut within 6 inches of the ground.

• Choose a tree from a densely forested area, which will give the remaining trees more space to grow.

• Take the whole tree. Do not remove the top of the tree; cut down and utilize the entire tree and don't leave a high stump.

Where to Cut Your Tree

• Do not cut on private land, in Wilderness areas, designated campgrounds, or existing tree plantations.

• Do not cut trees in or within 200 feet of any developed areas, including Campgrounds, Picnic Areas, Recreation Areas, Trailheads, Scenic Overlooks, and Administrative Sites.

• Christmas tree cutting is prohibited in Timber Sale areas. Do not cut any tree marked with colored paint, flagging, or signs.

• Do not cut trees within 100 feet of any waterway, forest road, or trail.

• Maps showing public and private land boundaries are available online and at district offices.

Trees may be cut on National Forest System lands northwest of Woodland Park, Colorado in the North Divide area and northwest of Woodland Park off Forest Service Roads 339 and 342. Be sure to print the map when you purchase your permit and use it to navigate to the tree-cutting areas. Signs will be posted.

