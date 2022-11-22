People from across Colorado and the U.S. visit Club Q memorial to honor five victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of people from across Colorado and the U.S. continue to visit the Club Q memorial to pay their respects and honor the lives lost.

Tuesday, a California-based non-profit built altars for all five victims. Others have placed candles, flowers, signs of love, and more.

Even if they didn’t know the victims personally, many people that came out to the memorial Tuesday said this tragedy hit close to home.

“I have a transgender son. And when I heard about this, my heart just broke. This club gives a safe place for people who are not welcomed as much as they should be. And so I just wanted to come out and show respect," said Kristen Kuhlman.

“I don't understand the level of humanity it takes to do something like this. And I have a trans-identifying child, so I have a big heart for this community," said Tamara Moore.

“Whether you frequent here or not, it is personal to us because we're looking for safe spaces to be ourselves. And there are few and far in between," remarked Amber Cantorna.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Club Q said:

Club Q Facebook, Nov. 22

The club directs people to the Colorado Springs Police Department's community resource expo. More information on that can be found here.

To help people affected by the mass shooting, click here.