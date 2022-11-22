Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum

BERLIN (AP) — A huge horde of ancient gold coins dating back to around 100 B.C. has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany. Bavarian state police said the coins were stolen early Tuesday from the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Munich. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement in Manchning and are considered the biggest trove of Celtic gold found in the 20th century. The German news agency dpa reported that authorities estimate the value of the coins, which together weighed about 8.8 pounds, at several million dollars. Police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen suspicious individuals near the museum.

