BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is outlawed in his home country. The Court of Justice said Tuesday that the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him to such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity.”

