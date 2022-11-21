‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at airport hotel

By KPTV staff and Soyoung Kim

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night.

The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.

Officers said anywhere from one to three people left the scene after the shooting. They have not made any arrests.

Another guest was on the third floor, where people said the incident happened. She said she heard the gun shots and took cover.

“We ran into our bedroom, barricaded ourselves in and just hid behind the mattresses and dialed 911,” Katherine Larsen said.

Larsen was one of many calling in.

“The dispatcher said ‘Okay. We’ve already had like 30 calls,’” she said.

Other guests FOX 12 spoke with said they were surprised coming back for the night to find a crime scene.

“We came back around 1:30 a.m.,” Sheldon Hicks said. “Seeing a bunch of police cars.”

Many said they’re still pretty shaken up.

“Just real scary,” Larsen said. “Something I don’t want to experience again.”

The Portland Police Bureau also responded. Port of Portland police, along with the East County Major Crimes Team, is investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call the detective at (503) 460-4023.

