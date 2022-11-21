Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy.

Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water Protectors, the Sierra Club of Hawaii and other groups met at the Pearlridge Mall. They planned to later meet Admiral John Wade at the Makalapa Gate.

After the Admiral did not show up, the protestors went to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Command Headquarters and handed over the eviction letter.

“We’ve heard that national security is one of the issues to justify what’s happened but if national security entails poisoning your future mothers, your children and the real future of our society, it is detrimental to a culture of continuity,” said Bronson Azama, member of Oahu Water Protectors.

Many protestors told KITV4 their goal is to have the Navy be more transparent with the community and families affected by the leaks.

“I’m very grateful that our delegation has really gotten on them with the recent unpacking but there has to be other means to expedite the fuel quickly and safely that are alternatives to a two-year process,” said Azama.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told KITV4 it is working with the Navy during the defueling process. 100,000 gallons have already been transferred from Red Hill to tanks at the Pearl Harbor base. Most of the fuel will be gravity drained and the rest by vacuum removal.

Many protestors said they are happy with that but said they want more community involvement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.