At least 1 dead, 16 injured after car drives through Massachusetts Apple store

At least one person is dead and 16 people are injured after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a news conference Monday.

Police identified Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, as the man who died at the scene, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. The driver is not being identified at this time, the DA’s office said.

Around 10:45 a.m. numerous 911 calls came in for help at Derby Street Shops, Cruz said. Hingham police and fire personnel responded shortly thereafter to find several people injured at the Apple store, Cruz added.

“A dark-colored SUV appears, went through at a rate of speed undetermined, through a … glass window and struck multiple people,” Cruz said.

Responding units found “multiple patients injured out in front of the store and in the store, including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle,” Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murhpy said during a news conference Monday.

There were seven fire engines and 14 ambulances on scene to treat the injured victims, Murphy said. The chief was unable to provide updates on victims’ conditions. Authorities are not releasing the names of the injured victims at this time as they are working on notifying family members, Cruz added.

Kristen Perfetuo, a spokesperson for South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts, said the hospital is treating 17 patients from the crash, all of whom sustained “some kind of traumatic injury.” Perfetuo said multiple patients are in critical condition, with some undergoing surgery while others are being prepped for surgery.

Cruz said the investigation into the car crash is “active” and ongoing.

“Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that. Regarding the status of the motor vehicle, we’re looking into that,” Cruz said. The driver of the vehicle has not been taken to the hospital, according to Cruz.

“My understanding is he’s not been taken to the hospital as of yet,” Cruz said. “He is, right now, with police officers.”

When asked how many people were possibly inside the Apple store when the car crash occurred, Cruz noted that it is the beginning of a holiday week.

“Obviously the Apple store is a very busy place. It’s Monday of a holiday week,” Cruz said. “So therefore I don’t know exactly how many people were in there — I’m sure that we will find out.”

Hingham is about 20 miles south of Boston.

Apple’s Derby Street location in Hingham is currently closed, according to its website.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience while this store is closed,” the website said. “Until we can reopen again, please consider using our online services.”

Apple released a statement Monday saying “our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident.”

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store,” the company’s statement read. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

The Apple store, which boasts a large glass storefront, is located in the back corner of the upscale Derby Street Shops. The entrance to the store faces a large parking lot that hundreds of visitors drive through daily.

The shopping area is especially busy during the holiday season, with the Apple store and the surrounding restaurants and shops garnering large crowds this time of year.

