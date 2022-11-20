One person killed in rollover of bus chartered by Brandeis University, school says

By Claire Colbert and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN

A Brandeis University undergraduate student was killed Saturday night in bus rollover accident near the Brandeis campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, according to the school.

Preliminary investigations suggest 27 students were on the shuttle when it crashed into a tree on South Street about 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The shuttle was returning from a hockey game at Northeastern University, the statement said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and remaining 26 students all sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals, it said.

In a letter, University President Ronald Liebowitz identified the deceased student as Vanessa Mark. Liebowitz said Mark was on a leave of absence from the university, but remained in the community. He said said classes would be canceled Monday and Tuesday after the accident.

“I know that sadness over last night’s fatal shuttle accident is rippling through our community today,” Liebowitz said. “We are all experiencing the shock of such a terrible accident, and everyone’s recovery will take time.”

In an email to students and community members Sunday morning, Brandeis said many of the injured have been released from hospital, while 11 were admitted for further treatment.

“Due to privacy concerns, the names of those who were injured will not be released,” school officials noted.

“If you are a student and you have not done so already, please reach out to your family and close friends as soon as possible to let them know that you are safe,” the email said.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said early Sunday the accident is “completely under investigation,” and they had not determined a cause.

