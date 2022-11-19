Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up to elect members in parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with development of the Himalayan nation. One of the main contestants in Sunday’s election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress party and the Maoist communist party. That alliance is pledging to create a stable government that will be able to complete a full five-year term against the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist). Security has been stepped up across the country as a communist group known for violence in the past are threatening to disrupt the election. Nepal has had 13 different governments in the past 16 years.

