Police dog helps rescue 80-year old hunter after he fell into a Michigan river

Proof that dogs really are man’s best friend.

A police dog named Loki helped locate an 80-year old hunter who had repeatedly fallen into a river in Michigan.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to search for the hunter at around 6:40 pm on Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department.

The hunter’s wife told police that her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for approximately three hours, says the release. She heard him shoot several shots, indicating that he was lost.

With the help of K9-Loki from the police department’s Houghton Lake Post, the team located the lost hunter along the Au Sable River, which runs through the state’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The man was unharmed but “wet and cold,” according to the news release. He had fallen into the river three times.

The Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit transported the hunter out of the woods to the canoe, and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in “good health,” says the release.

