A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber

A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said.

Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release.

Police responded to a 911 call from an Uber driver who reported his back seat passenger, identified as Heims, had pointed a pistol at his front seat passenger’s head while he was driving the two men, police said in the arrest warrant affidavit, obtained by CNN.

The men then “struggled over the pistol, which discharged into the roof of the vehicle, damaging the sunroof,” the Uber driver said in the affidavit.

Dallas police officers who responded found Heims in the back seat. He was handcuffed and transported to the Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

A Glock 26, 9 mm pistol was recovered from the Uber, according to the affidavit.

The front seat passenger “was intoxicated” and told investigating detectives he “heard a gunshot and his ears were ringing,” according to the report. He didn’t remember “how he came to be in possession” of the pistol, but told police he had placed it on the front passenger seat after the gunshot, the affidavit said.

Heims has been with the police department since September 2013 and was placed on administrative leave pending the “outcome of an internal affairs administrative investigation,” according to police.

As of Saturday morning, it was unclear whether Heims had obtained an attorney.

He was the second Dallas police officer to be arrested this week, after another officer was arrested in a domestic violence incident Thursday.

