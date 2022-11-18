Boebert discusses priorities after claiming victory in District 3 race

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert spoke exclusively with Good Morning Colorado's Josh Helmuth Friday, regarding the work she wants to get done in the next Congressional session.

Boebert claimed victory Thursday night in the race to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Twenty-six of the 27 counties in House District 3 have reported final election results, with Otero County being the last county to report final results. Final election results are due Friday by 5 p.m.

Boebert's lead of 551 votes on Thursday night is well within the margin of victory to trigger an automatic recount in Colorado.

Currently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is considered the favorite, by some, to win the 2024 presidential bid or at least be the Republican nominee. When asked whether she would support DeSantis or former President Donald Trump in a possible Republican primary, Boebert noted, while she loves Governor DeSantis and that he's "America's governor," she is still "all-in" on Trump.

Boebert expresses optimism but casts blame on her party with her reelection bid still too close to call