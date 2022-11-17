Colorado Springs Utilities launches search for new CEO, names acting CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced this week it has launched a national search to recruit a new CEO.

The current CEO, Aram Benyamin, has accepted another job and will be stepping down at the end of the year.

CSU said the recruitment process is expected to begin within a week, with a goal to name the new CEO in the first quarter of 2023. In the interim, current Chief Operations Officer Travas Deal will serve as acting CEO, effective Dec.1, 2022.

“We felt it was important to open the process to both internal and external applicants due to the vital nature of the role as head of our community-owned utility,” said Board Chair Wayne Williams. “The Board and I are committed to a thorough but expeditious search. Further, we are highly confident that programs and progress at Springs Utilities will continue without any interruption with Travas Deal as acting CEO.”

According to CSU, Deal joined the utility in 2017 as a Field Services manager. In 2018 he transitioned to the Energy Services Division, where he served as general manager and officer, prior to being named COO.