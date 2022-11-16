Texas veteran who entered Senate chamber in military gear on January 6 found guilty

By Holmes Lybrand

A Texas man who served in the US Air Force was convicted on Wednesday of six charges in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, when prosecutors say he entered the Senate chamber dressed in military gear.

A federal judge in Washington, DC, found Larry Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, guilty of several misdemeanors and the felony of obstructing an official proceeding during the Capitol riot. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years behind bars, though federal guidelines will likely lead to a far lower sentence.

The retired lieutenant colonel chose to have his trial before a judge instead of a jury.

According to prosecutors, Brock walked around the Senate chamber for eight minutes on January 6, rifling through senators’ desks while wearing a helmet, tactical vest and carrying plastic flex-cuffs he found in the Rotunda that day.

In late December 2020, Brock wrote on social media that “I prefer insurrection at this point,” according to prosecutors, who say Brock also wrote: “Our second American Revolution begins in less than two days” on January 5, 2021.

Brock will be sentenced in February.

