EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff's office, Jaylyn Edmonds was last seen Tuesday. She was in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in Security-Widefield.

Jaylyn Edmonds, 16

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPCSO at 719-390-5555.