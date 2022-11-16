Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box

PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box have led a silent march in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl delayed the march for weeks because their daughter’s death last month became a political flash point. Her middle school classmates attended Wednesday’s event, but the family begged politicians to stay away out of respect for her memory. People across France with anti-immigrant attitudes seized on the girl’s slaying because the main suspect is an Algerian woman who had been ordered to leave France.

