Indonesian ferry carrying 271 people catches fire near Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A passenger ferry carrying 271 people has caught fire off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali but there are no immediate reports of casualties and evacuation efforts are ongoing. The ferry was carrying 236 passengers and 35 crew members when it caught fire in the Bali Strait on Wednesday. Dozens of rescuers, navy sailors and local fishermen are trying to evacuate people to two navy ships and and there are no immediate reports of injuries. Photos and video released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers in inflatable boats evacuating the passengers to a navy ship while black smoke billowed from the burning ferry.

