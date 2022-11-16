Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county now want to withdraw a lawsuit they filed two days ago seeking to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day. One of the GOP supervisors in Cochise County said Wednesday they did not want to interfere with the likely recount in the race for Arizona attorney general. The Republican and Democratic candidates are so close a recount appears likely. A recount will be triggered once the state accepts the election certifications from all 15 Arizona counties if the two candidates are within 5% of each other.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.