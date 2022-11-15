Ohio concertgoer’s 2014 death now considered a homicide

CLEVELAND (AP) — The death of a concertgoer who fell to his death through a garbage chute at Progressive Field in Cleveland more than seven years ago has now been ruled a homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Cory Barron disappeared during a July 2014 concert featuring country music acts. A worker at a landfill found his body four days later. Investigators at the time found he fell down the five-story chute along the left field foul line, adding there were no signs of foul play. But the Lorain County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that it has changed the manner of Barron’s death from undetermined to homicide. County Coroner Frank Miller cited new information from police that indicates Barron was involved in “an altercation” before his death.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.