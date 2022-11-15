Minibus-truck collision kills 14 in southwestern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say 14 people have been killed in a road collision involving a minibus and a truck in the southwest of the country. Authorities say the vehicles collided near a remote oasis village and that nine of the 14 victims have since been identified. Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt. Last week a bus fell into a canal in the northern Nile River Delta region killing at least 21 people. In July, a bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in the southern province of Minya, killing 23 people.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.