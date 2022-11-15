Man arrested after deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash at N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in East Colorado Springs, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian traffic accident.

At the scene, police learned a man was crossing North Powers Boulevard, just south of the intersection. As he was walking, a vehicle from the northbound lane hit him, police said.

According to police, the vehicle that hit the man drove off from the scene. A nearby witness stopped following the accident and provided officers with information.

During the investigation, police said the man suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital to get treatment.

Officers were able to locate the driver following the accident.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Luke Zahn. He was taken into custody.