Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, which is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares to announce a third run for the presidency in 2024. Willis has sought the testimony of numerous high-profile Trump associates as witnesses in the investigation.

By CURT ANDERSON and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

