Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul after prosecutors said they were not proceeding with the counts involving one of his accusers. Judge Lisa Lench dismissed the counts Tuesday. The move had been expected since the trial’s opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors made no mention of the accuser identified as Jane Doe #5 in Weinstein’s indictment. Prosecutors have not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.