today at 7:39 AM
Isolated snow showers and cold Tuesday

Isolated snow showers and cold temperatures for your Tuesday.

TODAY: Snow showers will continue into the early afternoon... then partial clearing later in the day. Highs today will max out in the low to mid-30s for southern Colorado.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing overnight will equal some frigid starts once again Wednesday morning. Most areas will see morning lows in the teens.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will feature more sunshine and temps that a few degrees warmer... with highs in the 40s.  Our next strong cold front will arrive on Thursday.  We'll likely see a period of accumulating snow Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect another very cold day on Friday with single digit lows and highs only in the 20s.  We'll undergo a gradual warming trend through the weekend.

Chris Larson

