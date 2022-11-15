Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad’s international airport have put out a fire that temporarily forced management to suspend flights. Iraqi state media on Tuesday reported that a fire broke out in the cafeteria in a departure hall, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported. In January, six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

