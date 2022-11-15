Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own election director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 election. The standoff could affect certification of the results. They want the Cochise County election director to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The county’s attorney warned the private lawyers representing the two Republican commissioners that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges. The lawsuit contends the Republican board members have concluded that the expanded hand count is needed to certify the election results.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.