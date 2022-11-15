Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona. Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press on Tuesday the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” Officials said the inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured.