Convicted French Holocaust denier arrested in Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A French Holocaust denier who was convicted under France’s anti-Nazi laws has been arrested in Scotland after authorities searched for him for two years. Police Scotland said Tuesday that Vincent Reynouard was arrested in Fife, north of Edinburgh, on Thursday on behalf of French authorities. Reynouard had been convicted of Holocaust denial, a criminal offense in France, multiple times. His latest conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media. He was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six-month spell in January 2021.

