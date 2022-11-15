Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker back in court set to plead guilty or not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the man accused of murdering his 17-year-old high school coworker is back in court.

In June, the body of Riley Whitelaw was found in the backroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens.

Now, her accused killer, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, will be back in court at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment. At this time, he will have the chance to plead either guilty or not guilty.

