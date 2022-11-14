New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization

By Kara Scannell, CNN

A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position.

Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served as special monitors in several high-profile investigations Monday and she confirmed she would accept the assignment.

The judge said he will in a future order describe the scope of her duties and powers.

Earlier this month, Engoron granted the request by the New York attorney general to install a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements after agreeing one was needed to prevent the real estate company from continuing what the state has alleged is a decade long fraud.

The judge also said Trump can’t sell or transfer any assets or properties without first informing the New York attorney general and the court.

Trump’s lawyers have appealed the appointment of the monitor. The appeals court set an expedited briefing schedule, but declined to pause the implementation of the monitor.

The New York attorney general sued Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization for $250 million alleging they misled lenders and insurers by providing fraudulent financial statements that inflated the value of numerous properties.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.