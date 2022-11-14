Macron vows tougher Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the West should step up sanctions against Iran by targeting officials behind the brutal crackdown on protesters demanding women’s rights in the Islamic Republic. Macron said young Iranians who have only lived in cleric-led state are “fighting this fight with exceptional courage” and they deserve Europe’s support. He said he’s working with allies to put more Islamic Revolutionary Guard figures and other Iranian officials on the European Union sanctions list. Macron’s comments were recorded after his meeting Friday with four Iranian activists and broadcast Monday by FranceInter radio. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Macron’s support for Iranian dissidents could endanger France’s interests in the region.

