2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant.

Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday morning from a child.

When deputies arrived at 7:18 a.m., they secured three unharmed children, who Walter described as "very young." Inside, they found a man and woman dead in a suspected murder-suicide.

Walter says the children are now in the custody of the Department of Human Services, but family is en route to take them into their care.

At this time, the Teller County Sheriff's Office says they are not releasing the identity of the children or adults.

A neighbor next door told KRDO the family moved in sometime in the last few weeks. Because the home is in a very rural area, the neighbor said she was surprised she didn't hear gunshots Sunday.

However, the neighbor says she watched an ambulance arrive at around 7:30 a.m., and says the house was surrounded by caution tape until around 3:30 p.m.