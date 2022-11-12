Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.

By GABE STERN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.