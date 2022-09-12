Skip to Content
Evacuation orders lifted for fire near Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuations were ordered due to a wildland fire in Florissant on Monday.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Irwin Dr in Florissant.

All residents on Irwin Dr. and Merrywood Lane were ordered to evacuate immediately. Around 30 minutes after the evacuation orders were issued, they were lifted.

The fire was less than two acres in the High Chateau area on Irwin Drive and Marrywood Lane. Four Mile Fire is still on the scene taking care of a couple of hotspots in the area.

