UN to EU: Don’t backtrack on climate goals amid energy pinch

GENEVA (AP) — The acting U.N. human rights chief has urged European Union member states to avoid “backtracking” on their efforts to develop renewables and energy-efficiency projects at a time when soaring energy prices have prompted some to ramp up use of and searches for fossil fuels. Nada al-Nashif made the comments in an opening speech to the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She noted the direct impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine in those countries. She also alluded to how countries have been scrambling to find new sources for food and fuel.

