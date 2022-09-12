Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:05 AM

Trump asks judge to reject DOJ’s request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

<i>Steve Helber/AP</i><br/>
AP
Steve Helber/AP

By Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department’s attempt to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation.

“In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” Trump’s legal team writes.

The Justice Department submitted its request for a stay last week.

RELATED: A new deadline and critical questions bear down on judge in Trump documents case

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content