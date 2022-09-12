Monkeypox death confirmed by LA County health officials

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A hospitalized Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox. It’s believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease. LA County health officials announced the cause of death Monday and say it was confirmed by an autopsy. No other information on the patient was released. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks monkeypox cases, and has not confirmed any U.S. deaths. LA County officials say they worked with the CDC on their case. A CDC spokesperson confirmed the cooperation but did not immediately respond when asked if this was the first U.S. death. Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets.

