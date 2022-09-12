Skip to Content
‘CityServe’ event needs volunteers

COSILoveYou

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- October 1, 2022, will be the 8th annual fall "CityServe" event hosted by COSILoveYou.

COSILoveYou says that the event is a city-wide day of volunteerism where “all are welcome to serve and be served.” This event exists to invite the community into meeting real needs across the Pikes Peak region, serving with no strings attached. 

Volunteers will be at schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods. Some examples of what activities are done include pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, and sorting donations.

To sign up to volunteer or for more information, click here.

COSILoveYou works with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts, and civic partners.

