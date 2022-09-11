Fighting bogus claims a growing priority in election offices

Local election officials preparing for the rapidly approaching midterm elections have one more headache: trying to combat misinformation that can confuse, anger and disenfranchise voters. Some states and counties are devoting more money or staff to a problem that’s grown more concerning since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims it was marred by widespread fraud. Some officials complain the big social media platforms aren’t doing enough to help them tackle the bogus information. Many election offices are taking matters into their own hands, starting public outreach campaigns to provide accurate information about how elections are run. That means traveling town halls in Arizona, “Mythbuster Mondays” in North Carolina and animated videos in Ohio.

By ALI SWENSON and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

