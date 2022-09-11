Colorado police officer killed, suspect in custody

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A police officer in the Colorado city of Arvada was killed in the line of duty and a suspect has been taken into custody. Arvada Police say Officer Dillon Vakoff responded to a large family disturbance in the city northwest of Denver early Sunday when he was shot and killed. He was 27. He and another officer were trying to separate several belligerent people when the suspect shot a woman. The officers fired at the suspect, who shot and killed Vakoff. The suspect and the female victim were hospitalized and were expected to survive.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.