More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the reports of shots fired.

No victims were located on scene but police said they are still investigating.