Found: Alligator, drugs, guns, money. But where’s the tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they’re still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and Fish officers said in a statement Saturday that investigators think the tiger is somewhere in New Mexico or a nearby state and poses a clear danger to the public. The animal is believed to be less than 1 year old and 60 pounds, but tigers can grow to 600 pounds. Officials say the alligator was taken to a wildlife facility after the Aug. 12 search, and a 26-year-old man was arrested.

