Wanted man escapes capture in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wanted for multiple felonies escaped capture in Fremont County on Thursday.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), 33-year-old Logun Jordan is wanted for felony menacing, reckless endangerment, second-degree kidnapping, armed burglary, aggravated robbery, menacing a victim, second-degree burglary of a dwelling, theft $20,000.00- $100,000.00, identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft x 2, false imprisonment, felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, first-degree trespassing, theft $2000.00- $5000.00, third-degree assault, and criminal mischief.

On Thursday, the FCSO received a credible tip about Jordan's location. They determined he was at a residence off of County Road 143 in Fremont County and attempted to contact him there. When deputies arrived, they observed him outside the residence and gave him commands to show his hands and surrender.

The FCSO said Jordan then pointed a firearm at deputies and fled the scene on a motorcycle. Deputies pursued him until he left the motorcycle and fled on foot into the mountains.

With help from the Custer County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and a Canon City Police K9 unit, a perimeter was secured and multiple drones were launched.

The five agencies searched for Jordan until dark but were unable to locate him.

The FCSO said Jordan is now facing additional charges stemming from this escape, including felony eluding and reckless driving.

If you have seen Logun Jordan or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at (719) 276-5555.