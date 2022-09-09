US, NATO note Ukraine army gains but see war dragging on

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the head of NATO say Ukraine’s armed forces have made significant early gains against Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine. But they are warning that fighting will likely drag on for months. Blinken told reporters Friday that “the initial signs are positive, and we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way.” But, he said after briefing NATO envoys about his trip to Kyiv, “this is likely to go on for some significant period of time.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg renewed an appeal for allies to supply special uniforms, generators, tents and equipment to help Ukraine’s army weather the coming winter.

By MATTHEW LEE and LORNE COOK Associated Press

