U.S. sanctions Iran intelligence over Albania cyberattack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Iran’s intelligence agency and its leadership in response to malicious cyberattacks on Albanian government computer systems in July. The Treasury Department on Friday designated Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and Esmail Khatib, who heads the ministry. Albania, a NATO member, cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its embassy staff this week over the cyberattack. The Albanian government has accused Iran of carrying out the July 15 attack, which temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Microsoft, which assisted in the investigation, says it is moderately confident the hackers belong to a group that has been publicly linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

