Two state-run Omicron-variant vaccine clinics open at Citadel and Pueblo Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the state opened up three large-scale COVID-19 community vaccination sites to administer the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines. Of those three, two are in Southern Colorado.

Residents in Colorado Springs and Pueblo can now receive an Omicron-variant specific vaccine at the Citadel Mall and the Pueblo Mall.

Below is information for both sites:

Citadel Mall

Address: 680 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available

Sign up for an appointment here.

Pueblo Mall

Address: 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Site type: Drive-thru; free testing also available

Sign up for an appointment

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says that anyone 12 and older who has completed a COVID-19 primary vaccine series can get an omicron dose. That includes people who've received any number of booster doses.

According to the state, people should wait at least two months after their most recent dose, either their completed primary series or most recent booster dose.

The CDPHE says the state is also distributing the omicron COVID-19 vaccines through primary care offices, local public health clinics, pharmacies, and mobile vaccine buses.

Learn more about where to get a vaccine here.